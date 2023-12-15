IN PICTURES: Here are 11 properties for sale in and around Bridlington new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 11 new properties that are for sale in and around Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Fortyfoot, Bridlington
This five bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with bettermove with a guide price of £276,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Willow Drive, Bridlington
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £270,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Fountains Avenue, Bridlington
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £180,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Marshall Avenue, Bridlington
This six bedroom property is for sale with goodmove with a guide price of £199,950. Photo: Zoopla