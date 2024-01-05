IN PICTURES: Here are 11 properties for sale in and around Bridlington new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 11 new properties that are for sale in and around Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Cloverley Road, Bridlington
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £280,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Marton Avenue, Bridlington
This two bedroom and one bathroom end-terrace home is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £150,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Bempton Lane, Bridlington
This two bedroom and two bathroom mobile/park home is for sale with Holihomes with a guide price of £67,950. Photo: Zoopla
4. Waterdale Close, Bridlington
This three bedroom terraced house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £180,000. Photo: Zoopla