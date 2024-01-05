News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 11 properties for sale in and around Bridlington new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:33 GMT

Here we take a look at 11 new properties that are for sale in and around Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £280,000.

1. Cloverley Road, Bridlington

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £280,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom end-terrace home is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £150,000.

2. Marton Avenue, Bridlington

This two bedroom and one bathroom end-terrace home is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £150,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and two bathroom mobile/park home is for sale with Holihomes with a guide price of £67,950.

3. Bempton Lane, Bridlington

This two bedroom and two bathroom mobile/park home is for sale with Holihomes with a guide price of £67,950. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom terraced house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £180,000.

4. Waterdale Close, Bridlington

This three bedroom terraced house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £180,000. Photo: Zoopla

