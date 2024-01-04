IN PICTURES: Here are 11 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 11 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Shelton Avenue, East Ayton
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Mayfield Avenue, Scarborough
This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £315,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Southlands Grove, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £209,995. Photo: Zoopla
4. Raleigh Street, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with sold.co.uk with a guide price of £140,000. Photo: Zoopla