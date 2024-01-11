News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 11 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:18 GMT

Here we take a look at 11 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £230,000.

1. Lady Ediths Park, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £230,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £110,000.

2. Scalby Road, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £110,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £240,000.

3. Meadow Drive, East Ayton

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £240,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £180,000.

4. Beechville Avenue, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £180,000. Photo: Zoopla

