IN PICTURES: Here are 11 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 11 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Lady Ediths Park, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £230,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Scalby Road, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £110,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Meadow Drive, East Ayton
This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £240,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Beechville Avenue, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £180,000. Photo: Zoopla