IN PICTURES: Here are 11 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT

Here we take a look at 11 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This two bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Manhatten Property with a guide price of £275,000.

1. New Quay Road, Whitby

This two bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Manhatten Property with a guide price of £275,000. Photo: Zoopla

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Manhatten Property with a guide price of £215,000.

2. Skinner Street, Whitby

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Manhatten Property with a guide price of £215,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Strike with a guide price of £235,000.

3. Larpool Crescent, Whitby

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Strike with a guide price of £235,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £450,000.

4. Prospect Hill, Whitby

This two bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £450,000. Photo: Zoopla

