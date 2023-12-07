IN PICTURES: Here are 11 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 11 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.
1. New Quay Road, Whitby
This two bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Manhatten Property with a guide price of £275,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Skinner Street, Whitby
This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Manhatten Property with a guide price of £215,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Larpool Crescent, Whitby
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Strike with a guide price of £235,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Prospect Hill, Whitby
This two bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £450,000. Photo: Zoopla