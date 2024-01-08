IN PICTURES: Here are 11 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 11 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Horse Road, Whitby
This one bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with Hope & Braim with a guide price of £99,950. Photo: Zoopla
2. St. Peter's Church, Whitby
This four bedroom and two bathroom end-terrace house is for sale with Hope & Braim with a guide price of £245,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Church Street, Whitby
This two bedroom and one bathroom maisonette is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £145,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Westlands Avenue, Whitby
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hope & Braim with a guide price of £395,000. Photo: Zoopla