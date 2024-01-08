News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Here are the latest properties new to the market in and around Whitby.Here are the latest properties new to the market in and around Whitby.
Here are the latest properties new to the market in and around Whitby.

IN PICTURES: Here are 11 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 8th Jan 2024, 12:31 GMT

Here we take a look at 11 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This one bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with Hope & Braim with a guide price of £99,950.

1. Horse Road, Whitby

This one bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with Hope & Braim with a guide price of £99,950. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This four bedroom and two bathroom end-terrace house is for sale with Hope & Braim with a guide price of £245,000.

2. St. Peter's Church, Whitby

This four bedroom and two bathroom end-terrace house is for sale with Hope & Braim with a guide price of £245,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom and one bathroom maisonette is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £145,000.

3. Church Street, Whitby

This two bedroom and one bathroom maisonette is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £145,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hope & Braim with a guide price of £395,000.

4. Westlands Avenue, Whitby

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hope & Braim with a guide price of £395,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WhitbyZoopla