IN PICTURES: Here are 12 swimming pools in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

With the sunny weather making us look ahead to the summer, we take a look at the swimming pools along the Yorkshire coast.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST

There are different swimming pools depending on your needs; whether you want a nice, relaxing swim, a workout or to have fun with the kids!

Take a look at these 12 indoor and outdoor swimming pools on the Yorkshire coast below!

Alpamare, located on Burniston Road in Scarborough, is the ultimate waterpark with two swimming pools, four slides, a spa and an eatery.

1. Alpamare

Alpamare, located on Burniston Road in Scarborough, is the ultimate waterpark with two swimming pools, four slides, a spa and an eatery. Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough Sports Village is located on Ashburn Road in Scarborough. It has two swimming pools; aneight-lane, 25m main pool and a teaching pool. The centre offers lane swimming, swimming lessons, sensory swimming, disabled swimming as well as public swimming sessions. The centre also has a gym, football pitch, cycling studio and a sports hall.

2. Scarborough Sports Village

Scarborough Sports Village is located on Ashburn Road in Scarborough. It has two swimming pools; aneight-lane, 25m main pool and a teaching pool. The centre offers lane swimming, swimming lessons, sensory swimming, disabled swimming as well as public swimming sessions. The centre also has a gym, football pitch, cycling studio and a sports hall. Photo: Richard Ponter

Crown Spa Health Club is located inside Crown Spa Hotel on the Esplanade in Scarborough and is perfect if you fancy something more relaxed. As well as swimming for adults, they offer children's swimming at specific times and aqaufit sessions. They also have a spa tub.

3. Crown Spa Health Club

Crown Spa Health Club is located inside Crown Spa Hotel on the Esplanade in Scarborough and is perfect if you fancy something more relaxed. As well as swimming for adults, they offer children's swimming at specific times and aqaufit sessions. They also have a spa tub. Photo: Richard Ponter

Filey Outdoor Paddling Pool is a free outdoor kids pool located on Filey beach.

4. Filey Outdoor Paddling Pool

Filey Outdoor Paddling Pool is a free outdoor kids pool located on Filey beach. Photo: Google Maps

