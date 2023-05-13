News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 12 things that everyone in Scarborough should have done at least once, according to AI chatbot ChatGPT

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to select the top twelve things that everyone in Scarborough should have done at least once.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 14th May 2023, 09:00 BST

The chatbot said “These activities offer a range of experiences that showcase the history, natural beauty, and cultural offerings of Scarborough”.

ChatGPT came up with the picture headlines and captions, but the images are by Scarborough News.

Check out the images below and see if you agree with the AI chatbot.

Explore the ruins of this medieval fortress perched on a hilltop and enjoy stunning views of the coastline.

1. Visit Scarborough Castle

Explore the ruins of this medieval fortress perched on a hilltop and enjoy stunning views of the coastline. Photo: Richard Ponter

Take a stroll along the sandy beach, breathe in the fresh sea air, and perhaps dip your toes in the water.

2. Walk along Scarborough Beach

Take a stroll along the sandy beach, breathe in the fresh sea air, and perhaps dip your toes in the water. Photo: Richard Ponter

Hop aboard this miniature railway and enjoy a scenic journey from the beach to Peasholm Park, passing through picturesque landscapes.

3. Ride the North Bay Railway

Hop aboard this miniature railway and enjoy a scenic journey from the beach to Peasholm Park, passing through picturesque landscapes. Photo: Richard Ponter

This tranquil park features beautiful gardens, a lake, and even hosts naval battles with model boats during the summer.

4. Explore Peasholm Park

This tranquil park features beautiful gardens, a lake, and even hosts naval battles with model boats during the summer. Photo: Richard Ponter

