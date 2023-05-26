IN PICTURES: Here are 13 beer gardens to visit in and around Scarborough, as chosen by you

With the bank holiday and half term coming up, we asked our readers where the best beer garden is in Scarborough.
Check out the list below and see if you agree!
1. The Tow Bar
The Tow Bar is located in Cayton and has a large beer garden with plenty of seating. It's located near Cayton Bay, so it's in a perfect location for a pint after a day at the beach. Photo: Neil Silk
2. The Albert
The Albert, located on North Marine Drive, has a beer garden at the rear of the pub with plenty of seating. Photo: Archive
3. The Angel Inn
The Angel Inn is located on North Street and has a small, but friendly, beer garden at the back of the pub. Photo: Neil Silk
4. The Courtyard
The Courtyard is located on Vernon Road and has a beer garden at the back of the pub. It has plenty of seating and gets lots of sunshine on it. Photo: Archive/Richard Ponter