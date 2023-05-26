News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
Here are 13 beer gardens to visit in and around Scarborough, as chosen by you!Here are 13 beer gardens to visit in and around Scarborough, as chosen by you!
Here are 13 beer gardens to visit in and around Scarborough, as chosen by you!

IN PICTURES: Here are 13 beer gardens to visit in and around Scarborough, as chosen by you

With the bank holiday and half term coming up, we asked our readers where the best beer garden is in Scarborough.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 26th May 2023, 12:57 BST

Check out the list below and see if you agree!

The Tow Bar is located in Cayton and has a large beer garden with plenty of seating. It's located near Cayton Bay, so it's in a perfect location for a pint after a day at the beach.

1. The Tow Bar

The Tow Bar is located in Cayton and has a large beer garden with plenty of seating. It's located near Cayton Bay, so it's in a perfect location for a pint after a day at the beach. Photo: Neil Silk

Photo Sales
The Albert, located on North Marine Drive, has a beer garden at the rear of the pub with plenty of seating.

2. The Albert

The Albert, located on North Marine Drive, has a beer garden at the rear of the pub with plenty of seating. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
The Angel Inn is located on North Street and has a small, but friendly, beer garden at the back of the pub.

3. The Angel Inn

The Angel Inn is located on North Street and has a small, but friendly, beer garden at the back of the pub. Photo: Neil Silk

Photo Sales
The Courtyard is located on Vernon Road and has a beer garden at the back of the pub. It has plenty of seating and gets lots of sunshine on it.

4. The Courtyard

The Courtyard is located on Vernon Road and has a beer garden at the back of the pub. It has plenty of seating and gets lots of sunshine on it. Photo: Archive/Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Scarborough