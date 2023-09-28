IN PICTURES: Here are 13 of the Scarborough area pubs who made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024
Seen as a yardstick for quality, the CAMRA Good Beer Guide is very much a badge of honour for all landlords lucky enough to be listed.
The Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene. As well as covering 396 of the very best pubs across Yorkshire, it keeps track of brewery numbers, and notes a net loss of 13 breweries.
Here, we take a look at the pubs across Scarborough, Filey and the surrounding villages which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024… which ones have you been to?
To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/
1 / 4