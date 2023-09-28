News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
The CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 has been published!The CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 has been published!
The CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 has been published!

IN PICTURES: Here are 13 of the Scarborough area pubs who made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

Seen as a yardstick for quality, the CAMRA Good Beer Guide is very much a badge of honour for all landlords lucky enough to be listed.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:17 BST

The Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene. As well as covering 396 of the very best pubs across Yorkshire, it keeps track of brewery numbers, and notes a net loss of 13 breweries.

Here, we take a look at the pubs across Scarborough, Filey and the surrounding villages which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024… which ones have you been to?

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/

A frequent Guide entry, this family-run pub was converted from the cellars of a Victorian town house. Four handpumps dispense guest beers from nationwide micros.

1. Cellars Bar, Scarborough

A frequent Guide entry, this family-run pub was converted from the cellars of a Victorian town house. Four handpumps dispense guest beers from nationwide micros. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A welcome addition to theb Scarborough beer scene, the bar is located opposite the Stepohen Joseph Theatre and is adjacent to Scarborough railway station.

2. Craft Bar, Scarborough

A welcome addition to theb Scarborough beer scene, the bar is located opposite the Stepohen Joseph Theatre and is adjacent to Scarborough railway station. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Scarborough’s only brewpub, serving at least six continually changing beers from local breweries and microbreweries around the UK. It always has one or more North Riding (Brewery)

3. North Riding Bew Pub, Scarborough

Scarborough’s only brewpub, serving at least six continually changing beers from local breweries and microbreweries around the UK. It always has one or more North Riding (Brewery) Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Close to the town centre, this club, dating from 1935, comprises a large bar area with an adjacent snooker room.The club welcomes guests and is popular with cricket-goers especially during Scarborough CC-hosted Yorkshire county games.

4. Scarborough Borough Council Employees Welfare Club

Close to the town centre, this club, dating from 1935, comprises a large bar area with an adjacent snooker room.The club welcomes guests and is popular with cricket-goers especially during Scarborough CC-hosted Yorkshire county games. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughCAMRAYorkshireFiley