Check out our photos below from the first night of the Scarborough Lights festival.

IN PICTURES: Here are 13 photos as new Scarborough Lights festival launches

The Scarborough Lights festival is bringing spectacular illuminated art installations to the seaside town, showcasing the work of international, national and local artists.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT

The festival will be staged until Saturday, December 23, and it is the first event as part of the Scarborough Fair cultural initiative, which is being funded by £1.2 million from the Government’s Towns Fund programme.

The fair, which was last held in the 18th century, is being revived as a year-round programme of arts, heritage, music and sports events and is expected to run until 2026.

Scarborough Lights will involve 15 events and light artworks from the UK and across Europe, many of which are in England for the first time, at 13 venues across the town. A total of 10 of the events and installations will have free admission.

Showpiece events include a sold-out drone display at Scarborough Castle on Saturday (November 18), and the Winter Lights Trail in Peasholm Park throughout the duration of the festival.

Light installations will also be on display in the town centre at Scarborough Library, the town’s train station, the Rotunda Museum, Scarborough Spa, the Town Hall and the harbour.

Creatures rise from the lake.

1. Winter Lights Trail in Peasholm Park for Scarborough Lights festival

Creatures rise from the lake. Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying the spectacle!

2. Winter Lights Trail in Peasholm Park for Scarborough Lights festival

Enjoying the spectacle! Photo: Richard Ponter

The lights are spectacular.

3. Winter Lights Trail in Peasholm Park for Scarborough Lights festival

The lights are spectacular. Photo: Richard Ponter

A dragon looms from the dark.

4. Winter Lights Trail in Peasholm Park for Scarborough Lights festival

A dragon looms from the dark. Photo: Richard Ponter

