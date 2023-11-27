News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 13 photos as Scarborough Sparkle brings Christmas joy to town

Scarborough Sparkle returned to town this weekend to bring festive cheer to residents.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 27th Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 10:51 GMT

The free event saw a variety of activites for the children, over 35 shopping and food stalls, the Tipi open for drinks and food and entertainment throughout the day.

As well as this, Friday evening saw the event being started with Animated Objects Theatre Company’s lantern parade, which began at Peasholm Drive and made its way through the Scarborough Spakle event.

Check out our images below!

Lanterns and Christmas sparkles!

1. Scarborough Spakle 2023

Lanterns and Christmas sparkles! Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough Sparkle kicks off Christmas!

2. Scarborough Spakle 2023

Scarborough Sparkle kicks off Christmas! Photo: Richard Ponter

Christmas cheers.

3. Scarborough Spakle 2023

Christmas cheers. Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough Sparkle took place at the Open Air Theatre.

4. Scarborough Spakle 2023

Scarborough Sparkle took place at the Open Air Theatre. Photo: Richard Ponter

