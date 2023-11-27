IN PICTURES: Here are 13 photos as Scarborough Sparkle brings Christmas joy to town

Scarborough Sparkle returned to town this weekend to bring festive cheer to residents.

The free event saw a variety of activites for the children, over 35 shopping and food stalls, the Tipi open for drinks and food and entertainment throughout the day.

As well as this, Friday evening saw the event being started with Animated Objects Theatre Company’s lantern parade, which began at Peasholm Drive and made its way through the Scarborough Spakle event.

