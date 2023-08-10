IN PICTURES: Here are 13 pictures of Swim Safe safety sessions held at Scarborough beach
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has revealed that 7,010 children were aided by RNLI lifeguards during the summer last year.
To help keep children safe at the coast, the RNLI and Swim England are running free ‘Swim Safe’ sessions, one of which is at Scarborough North Bay.
It comes as it was revealed children aged seven to 14 account for more than a third of lifeguard led rescues on the beach during summer, and last year’s figure was 7,010. which is 600 more children than the year before.
Children may not be familiar with incoming tides and rip currents so the lifesaving charity has been hosting Swim Safe sessions in collaboration with Swim England.
