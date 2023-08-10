News you can trust since 1882
Check out our selection of images from the Swim Safe sessions below!Check out our selection of images from the Swim Safe sessions below!
IN PICTURES: Here are 13 pictures of Swim Safe safety sessions held at Scarborough beach

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has revealed that 7,010 children were aided by RNLI lifeguards during the summer last year.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

To help keep children safe at the coast, the RNLI and Swim England are running free ‘Swim Safe’ sessions, one of which is at Scarborough North Bay.

It comes as it was revealed children aged seven to 14 account for more than a third of lifeguard led rescues on the beach during summer, and last year’s figure was 7,010. which is 600 more children than the year before.

Children may not be familiar with incoming tides and rip currents so the lifesaving charity has been hosting Swim Safe sessions in collaboration with Swim England.

Children take part in the Safe Swim Session at North Bay in Scarborough

1. Swim Safe sessions

Children take part in the Safe Swim Session at North Bay in Scarborough Photo: Simon Hulme

The sessions help the children learn how to stay safe in the sea.

2. Swim Safe sessions

The sessions help the children learn how to stay safe in the sea. Photo: Simon Hulme

The free sessions teach children aged seven to 14, who can swim 25metres unaided, how to stay safe in and around open water and what to do if they, or someone else, gets into difficulty

3. Swim Safe sessions

The free sessions teach children aged seven to 14, who can swim 25metres unaided, how to stay safe in and around open water and what to do if they, or someone else, gets into difficulty Photo: Simon Hulme

The free sessions also teach the children how to 'Float to Live'.

4. Swim Safe sessions

The free sessions also teach the children how to 'Float to Live'. Photo: Simon Hulme

