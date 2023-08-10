IN PICTURES: Here are 13 pictures of Swim Safe safety sessions held at Scarborough beach

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has revealed that 7,010 children were aided by RNLI lifeguards during the summer last year.

To help keep children safe at the coast, the RNLI and Swim England are running free ‘Swim Safe’ sessions, one of which is at Scarborough North Bay.

It comes as it was revealed children aged seven to 14 account for more than a third of lifeguard led rescues on the beach during summer, and last year’s figure was 7,010. which is 600 more children than the year before.

Children may not be familiar with incoming tides and rip currents so the lifesaving charity has been hosting Swim Safe sessions in collaboration with Swim England.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Swim Safe sessions Children take part in the Safe Swim Session at North Bay in Scarborough Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Swim Safe sessions The sessions help the children learn how to stay safe in the sea. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Swim Safe sessions The free sessions teach children aged seven to 14, who can swim 25metres unaided, how to stay safe in and around open water and what to do if they, or someone else, gets into difficulty Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Swim Safe sessions The free sessions also teach the children how to 'Float to Live'. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3