IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:23 GMT

Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £185,000.

1. Avenue Victoria, Scarborough

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £185,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £230,000.

2. Lady Ediths Park, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £230,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £350,000.

3. Northfield Way, Scalby

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £350,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Keepmoat with a guide price of £367,995.

4. Station Road, Scalby

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Keepmoat with a guide price of £367,995. Photo: Zoopla

