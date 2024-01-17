IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Avenue Victoria, Scarborough
This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £185,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Lady Ediths Park, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £230,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Northfield Way, Scalby
This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £350,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Station Road, Scalby
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Keepmoat with a guide price of £367,995. Photo: Zoopla