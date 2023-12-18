IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Thornville Avenue, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £265,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Cross Lane, Scarborough
This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £285,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Chestnut Bank, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £299,995. Photo: Zoopla
4. Blackbird Way, Scarborough
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £300,000. Photo: Zoopla