IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 29th Dec 2023, 12:16 GMT

Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This three bedroom and two bathroom bungalow is for sale with GetAnOffer with a guide price of £210,000.

1. Burniston, Scarborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom bungalow is for sale with GetAnOffer with a guide price of £210,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £250,000.

2. Shelton Avenue, East Ayton

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £150,000.

3. Mountside, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £150,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £315,000.

4. Mayfield Avenue, Scarborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £315,000. Photo: Zoopla

