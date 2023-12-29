IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Burniston, Scarborough
This three bedroom and two bathroom bungalow is for sale with GetAnOffer with a guide price of £210,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Shelton Avenue, East Ayton
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Mountside, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £150,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Mayfield Avenue, Scarborough
This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £315,000. Photo: Zoopla