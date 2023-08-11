News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Here are the 13 of the latest properties new to the market in and around Whitby.Here are the 13 of the latest properties new to the market in and around Whitby.
Here are the 13 of the latest properties new to the market in and around Whitby.

IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market recently.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST

Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £210,000.

1. Esplanade, Whitby

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £210,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Bridgfords with a guide price of £325,000.

2. Henrietta Street, Whitby

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Bridgfords with a guide price of £325,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Bridgfords with a guide price of £245,000.

3. The Ropery, Whitby

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Bridgfords with a guide price of £245,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £345,000.

4. Pannett Way, Whitby

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £345,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:WhitbyZoopla