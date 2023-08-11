IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market recently.
Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Esplanade, Whitby
This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £210,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Henrietta Street, Whitby
This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Bridgfords with a guide price of £325,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. The Ropery, Whitby
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Bridgfords with a guide price of £245,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Pannett Way, Whitby
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £345,000. Photo: Zoopla