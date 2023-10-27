News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Here are the 13 of the latest properties new to the market in and around Whitby.Here are the 13 of the latest properties new to the market in and around Whitby.
Here are the 13 of the latest properties new to the market in and around Whitby.

IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST

Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £140,000.

1. Yaylersons Terrace, Whitby

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £140,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £175,000.

2. Upgang Lane, Whitby

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £175,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom and two bathroom cottage is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £280,000.

3. Propsect Place, Whitby

This two bedroom and two bathroom cottage is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £280,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom detached house is for sale with Express Estate Agents with a guide price of £230,000.

4. Abbeville Avenue, Whitby

This three bedroom detached house is for sale with Express Estate Agents with a guide price of £230,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WhitbyZoopla