IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Yaylersons Terrace, Whitby
This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £140,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Upgang Lane, Whitby
This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £175,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Propsect Place, Whitby
This two bedroom and two bathroom cottage is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £280,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Abbeville Avenue, Whitby
This three bedroom detached house is for sale with Express Estate Agents with a guide price of £230,000. Photo: Zoopla