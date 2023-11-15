IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Larpool Mews, Whitby
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £344,500. Photo: Zoopla
2. Farm Close, Whitby
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Henderson's with a guide price of £449,950. Photo: Zoopla
3. Green Lane, Whitby
This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Hendersons with a guide price of £195,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Carrs Yard, Whitby
This two bedroom and one bathroom end terrace is for sale with Bridgfords with a guide price of £225,000. Photo: Zoopla