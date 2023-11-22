IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Farm Close, Whitby
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £449,950. Photo: Zoopla
2. Stainsacre Lane, Whitby
This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £375,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Chapel Street, Robin Hood's Bay
This two bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £350,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Larpool Drive, Whitby
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £344,500. Photo: Zoopla