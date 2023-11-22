News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 11:56 GMT

Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £449,950.

1. Farm Close, Whitby

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £449,950. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £375,000.

2. Stainsacre Lane, Whitby

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £375,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £350,000.

3. Chapel Street, Robin Hood's Bay

This two bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £350,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £344,500.

4. Larpool Drive, Whitby

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £344,500. Photo: Zoopla

