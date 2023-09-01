News you can trust since 1882
Check out these 13 properties in Whitby that are new to the market this week.

IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties in and around Whitby that are new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:16 BST

Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £125,000

1. Silver Street, Whitby

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £125,000 Photo: Zoopla

This six bedroom and two bathroom town house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £475,000

2. Bagdale, Whitby

This six bedroom and two bathroom town house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £475,000 Photo: Zoopla

This one bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Manhatten Property with a guide price of £289,000

3. North Terrace, Whitby

This one bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Manhatten Property with a guide price of £289,000 Photo: Zoopa

This three bedroom and three bathroom cottage is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £800,000

4. Raithwaite, Whitby

This three bedroom and three bathroom cottage is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £800,000 Photo: Zoopla

