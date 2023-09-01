IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties in and around Whitby that are new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 13 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Silver Street, Whitby
This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £125,000 Photo: Zoopla
2. Bagdale, Whitby
This six bedroom and two bathroom town house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £475,000 Photo: Zoopla
3. North Terrace, Whitby
This one bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Manhatten Property with a guide price of £289,000 Photo: Zoopa
4. Raithwaite, Whitby
This three bedroom and three bathroom cottage is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £800,000 Photo: Zoopla