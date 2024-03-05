IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties new to the market in and around Scarborough

Here are 13 of the newest editions to the property market in and around Scarborough.
1. Hampton Road, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £140,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. St. Luke's Crescent, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Coldyhill Lane, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £275,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Ivy Bank Court, Scalby
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £410,000. Photo: Zoopla