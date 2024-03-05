IN PICTURES: Here are 13 properties new to the market in and around Scarborough

Here are 15 new properties for sale in and around Scarborough.Here are 15 new properties for sale in and around Scarborough.
Here are 15 new properties for sale in and around Scarborough.

If you are thinking of purchasing a new property then you will want to check out the latest editions to the property market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:07 GMT

Here are 13 of the newest editions to the property market in and around Scarborough.

You can find more information about these houses on the Zoopla website here.

This two bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £140,000.

1. Hampton Road, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £140,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £250,000.

2. St. Luke's Crescent, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £275,000.

3. Coldyhill Lane, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £275,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £410,000.

4. Ivy Bank Court, Scalby

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £410,000. Photo: Zoopla

