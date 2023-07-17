IN PICTURES: Here are 14 photographs from Scarborough's Seafest 2023
Scarborough Seafest celebrated the town's maritime heritage this weekend.
Thousands of people descended on Scarborough this weekend to celebrate Seafest, the town's maritime extravaganza.
The weekend saw swing boat rides, a face painter and the Royal Navy vessel HMS Explorer where there was on-board boat tours available.
There was cooking demonstations and live music as well as photo opportunities with ‘Cali and Mari’ and ‘Leona and Lionel’, and Captain Jack Sparrow and Caption Hook.
Check out our image gallery below!
Page 1 of 4