Check out our image gallery from Seafest 2023 below!

IN PICTURES: Here are 14 photographs from Scarborough's Seafest 2023

Scarborough Seafest celebrated the town's maritime heritage this weekend.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST

Thousands of people descended on Scarborough this weekend to celebrate Seafest, the town's maritime extravaganza.

The weekend saw swing boat rides, a face painter and the Royal Navy vessel HMS Explorer where there was on-board boat tours available.

There was cooking demonstations and live music as well as photo opportunities with ‘Cali and Mari’ and ‘Leona and Lionel’, and Captain Jack Sparrow and Caption Hook.

Check out our image gallery below!

Charlotte Mitchell meets Captain Jack Sparrow (Matt Harris).

1. Seafest 2023

Charlotte Mitchell meets Captain Jack Sparrow (Matt Harris). Photo: Richard Ponter

There was live music provided by local bands throughout the days and into the night.

2. Seafest 2023

There was live music provided by local bands throughout the days and into the night. Photo: Richard Ponter

The crowd enjoying the cookery show.

3. Seafest 2023

The crowd enjoying the cookery show. Photo: Richard Ponter

Dave Normandale and John Ives at The Scarborough Maritime Heritage stand.

4. Seafest 2023

Dave Normandale and John Ives at The Scarborough Maritime Heritage stand. Photo: Richard Ponter

