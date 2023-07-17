Scarborough Seafest celebrated the town's maritime heritage this weekend.

Thousands of people descended on Scarborough this weekend to celebrate Seafest, the town's maritime extravaganza.

The weekend saw swing boat rides, a face painter and the Royal Navy vessel HMS Explorer where there was on-board boat tours available.

There was cooking demonstations and live music as well as photo opportunities with ‘Cali and Mari’ and ‘Leona and Lionel’, and Captain Jack Sparrow and Caption Hook.

Check out our image gallery below!

Charlotte Mitchell meets Captain Jack Sparrow (Matt Harris).

There was live music provided by local bands throughout the days and into the night.

The crowd enjoying the cookery show.

Dave Normandale and John Ives at The Scarborough Maritime Heritage stand.