IN PICTURES: Here are 14 photos from this year's annual Scalby Fair
Scalby Fair, located in Scarborough’s village of Scalby, took place on Saturday June 17 following a week of acitivites un the run up to the wekeend fair.
There was an eclectic mix of stalls selling a variety of crafts, food and other interesting items, alongside children’s entertainment and the annual flower festival at St Laurence’s Church.
Scalby Fair is the longest street festival in Yorkshire. It began in 1977 and has since raised more than £30,000 for various community organisations including Scalby, Newby and Barrowcliff schools, Scalby Cricket Club and Scalby Village Trust.
Photographer Richard Ponter went to the fair to capture images from the day – check them out below!