IN PICTURES: Here are 15 incredible photos as Castle Howard hosts Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta

The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta saw stunning mass balloon launches of over 40 hot air balloons taking to the skies over its brand new venue, Castle Howard, across the August bank holiday weekend.

Balloonists who travelled from across Europe to attend the Fiesta wowed the crowd with their colourful balloons and unique character shapes including a frog, bear, dog, a chick in an egg and the iconic ship balloon.

Balloon Fiesta organiser, John Lowery said: “We are thrilled to have welcomed over 25,000 visitors from all over the UK to our brand new venue, Castle Howard across the bank holiday weekend.

After being informed by York Council that we needed to look for a new venue, this allowed us to expand our music and events programme making it much bigger and better and it was great to see so many families enjoying all of the activities that were included in their ticket.”

Visitors enjoyed a jam-packed weekend of entertainment including fantastic performances from Ella Henderson, Disco Classical, Sister Sledge, Rak-Su, Megan McKenna, Ministry of Sound, Diversity, Phats & Small, Symphonic Ibiza and Joel Corry. The most popular act of the weekend, Sam Ryder, saw over 10,000 people travelling to Castle Howard to watch his performance, which also coincided with the stunning night glow.

Interactive entertainment including Cosmic Kids Yoga, Raver Tots Big Top, Roller Rink, ParentFolk, Angel and Butterflies craft tents and character meet and greets with Bluey and Paw Patrol also kept the younger members of the crowd entertained.

With over 25,000 tickets sold, the event closed of its successful first year at Castle Howard on Monday, with performances from Phats & Small, Symphonic Ibiza, Diversity and Joel Corry.

