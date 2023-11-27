News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Here are the 15 latest properties new to the market this week in Scarborough.Here are the 15 latest properties new to the market this week in Scarborough.
Here are the 15 latest properties new to the market this week in Scarborough.

IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:09 GMT

Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached home is for sale with Pattinson Auctions with a guide price of £120,000.

1. Ingle Close, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached home is for sale with Pattinson Auctions with a guide price of £120,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £350,000.

2. Hackness Gardens, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £350,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Pattinson Auctions with a guide price of £170,000.

3. Fairfield Crescent, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Pattinson Auctions with a guide price of £170,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This four bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £169,995.

4. Commercial Street, Scarborough

This four bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £169,995. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughZoopla