IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Ingle Close, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached home is for sale with Pattinson Auctions with a guide price of £120,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Hackness Gardens, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £350,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Fairfield Crescent, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Pattinson Auctions with a guide price of £170,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Commercial Street, Scarborough
This four bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £169,995. Photo: Zoopla