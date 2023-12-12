IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.
1. Moorland Road, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £180,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Foxglove Way, Scarborough
This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Stonebridge Shaw with a guide price of £80,500. Photo: Zoopla
3. Scalby Road, Scalby
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £475,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Scalby Road, Scalby
This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £650,000. Photo: Zoopla