IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 12th Dec 2023, 12:50 GMT

Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £180,000.

1. Moorland Road, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £180,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Stonebridge Shaw with a guide price of £80,500.

2. Foxglove Way, Scarborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Stonebridge Shaw with a guide price of £80,500. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £475,000.

3. Scalby Road, Scalby

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £475,000. Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £650,000.

4. Scalby Road, Scalby

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £650,000. Photo: Zoopla

