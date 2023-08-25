News you can trust since 1882
Here are the 15 latest properties new to the market this week in and around Whitby.

IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market recently.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST

Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached home is for sale with Hendersons Estate Agents with a guide price of £345,000.

1. Thorpe Lane, Robin Hood's Bay

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached home is for sale with Hendersons Estate Agents with a guide price of £345,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced home is for sale with Henderson Estate Agents with a guide price of £265,000.

2. Eskdaleside, Grosmont

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced home is for sale with Henderson Estate Agents with a guide price of £265,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached home is for sale with Henderson Estate Agents with a guide price of £495,000.

3. Field Close, Whitby

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached home is for sale with Henderson Estate Agents with a guide price of £495,000. Photo: Zoopla

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Henderson Estate Agents with a guide price of £250,000.

4. Royal Crescent, Whitby

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Henderson Estate Agents with a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Zoopla

