IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market recently.
Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Thorpe Lane, Robin Hood's Bay
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached home is for sale with Hendersons Estate Agents with a guide price of £345,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Eskdaleside, Grosmont
This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced home is for sale with Henderson Estate Agents with a guide price of £265,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Field Close, Whitby
This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached home is for sale with Henderson Estate Agents with a guide price of £495,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Royal Crescent, Whitby
This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Henderson Estate Agents with a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Zoopla