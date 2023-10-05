IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market recently.
Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Captain Cook Crescent, Whitby
This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced home is for sale with Bridgfords with a guide price of £242,500. Photo: Zoopla
2. Mount Farm Close, Whitby
This wo bedroom and one bathroom terraced home is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £175,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. St. Peter's Road, Whitby
This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced home is for sale with Hendersons Estate Agents with a guide price of £199,950. Photo: Zoopla
4. Bagdale, Whitby
This three bedroom and two bathroom town house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £395,000. Photo: Zoopla