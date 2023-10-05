News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties for sale in and around Whitby new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market recently.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:24 BST

Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced home is for sale with Bridgfords with a guide price of £242,500.

1. Captain Cook Crescent, Whitby

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced home is for sale with Bridgfords with a guide price of £242,500. Photo: Zoopla

This wo bedroom and one bathroom terraced home is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £175,000.

2. Mount Farm Close, Whitby

This wo bedroom and one bathroom terraced home is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £175,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced home is for sale with Hendersons Estate Agents with a guide price of £199,950.

3. St. Peter's Road, Whitby

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced home is for sale with Hendersons Estate Agents with a guide price of £199,950. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom town house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £395,000.

4. Bagdale, Whitby

This three bedroom and two bathroom town house is for sale with Hope & Braim Estate Agents with a guide price of £395,000. Photo: Zoopla

