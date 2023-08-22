IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties in and around Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Throxenby Lane, Scarborough
This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £378,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Alma Square, Scarborough
This six bedroom and four bathroom across self-contained flats is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £225,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Wagoners Way, East Ayton
This five bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £370,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Filey Road, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £120,000. Photo: Zoopla