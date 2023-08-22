News you can trust since 1882
Check out these 15 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.

IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties in and around Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:16 BST

Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £378,000.

1. Throxenby Lane, Scarborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £378,000. Photo: Zoopla

This six bedroom and four bathroom across self-contained flats is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £225,000.

2. Alma Square, Scarborough

This six bedroom and four bathroom across self-contained flats is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £225,000. Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £370,000.

3. Wagoners Way, East Ayton

This five bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £370,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £120,000.

4. Filey Road, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £120,000. Photo: Zoopla

