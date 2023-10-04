IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties in and around Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. The Meads, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £160,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Green Lane, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £240,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Mayville Avenue, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £160,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Columbus Ravine, Scarborough
This four bedroom and three bathroom terraced house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £300,000. Photo: Zoopla