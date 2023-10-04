News you can trust since 1882
Check out these 15 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.

IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties in and around Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:42 BST

Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £160,000.

1. The Meads, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £160,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £240,000.

2. Green Lane, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £240,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £160,000.

3. Mayville Avenue, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £160,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and three bathroom terraced house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £300,000.

4. Columbus Ravine, Scarborough

This four bedroom and three bathroom terraced house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £300,000. Photo: Zoopla

