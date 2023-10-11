IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties in and around Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Falcon Avenue, Scarborough
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Springbok Properties with a guide price of £365,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Holbeck Avenue, Scarborough
This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Blenheim Terrace, Scarborough
This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £135,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Coniston Way, Scarborough
This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £220,000. Photo: Zoopla