News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Check out these 15 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.Check out these 15 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.
Check out these 15 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.

IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties in and around Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 12:29 BST

Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Springbok Properties with a guide price of £365,000.

1. Falcon Avenue, Scarborough

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Springbok Properties with a guide price of £365,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £550,000.

2. Holbeck Avenue, Scarborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £135,000.

3. Blenheim Terrace, Scarborough

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £135,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £220,000.

4. Coniston Way, Scarborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £220,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughZoopla