Check out these 15 properties in Whitby that are new to the market this week.Check out these 15 properties in Whitby that are new to the market this week.
IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties in and around Whitby that are new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market recently.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:23 BST

Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This five bedroom detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £265,000

1. Mount Farm Close, Whitby

This five bedroom detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £265,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £184,950.

2. Larpool Lane, Whitby

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £184,950. Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £485,000

3. Chancel Way, Whitby

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £485,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom detached house is for sale with Express Estate Agency with a guide price of £230,000

4. Abbeville Avenue, Whitby

This three bedroom detached house is for sale with Express Estate Agency with a guide price of £230,000 Photo: Zoopla

