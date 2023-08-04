IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties in and around Whitby that are new to the market

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market recently.
Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in and around Whitby on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Mount Farm Close, Whitby
This five bedroom detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £265,000 Photo: Zoopla
2. Larpool Lane, Whitby
This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £184,950. Photo: Zoopla
3. Chancel Way, Whitby
This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Henderson's Estate Agents with a guide price of £485,000 Photo: Zoopla
4. Abbeville Avenue, Whitby
This three bedroom detached house is for sale with Express Estate Agency with a guide price of £230,000 Photo: Zoopla