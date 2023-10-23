News you can trust since 1882
Check out these 15 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.Check out these 15 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.
IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:06 BST

Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £200,000.

1. Overgreen View, Burniston

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £200,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £165,000.

2. Commercial Street, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £165,000. Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and two bathroom end terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £225,000.

3. St. John's Road, Scarborough

This five bedroom and two bathroom end terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £225,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £400,000.

4. Coldyhill Lane, Scarborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £400,000. Photo: Zoopla

