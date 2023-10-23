IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Overgreen View, Burniston
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £200,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Commercial Street, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £165,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. St. John's Road, Scarborough
This five bedroom and two bathroom end terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £225,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Coldyhill Lane, Scarborough
This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £400,000. Photo: Zoopla