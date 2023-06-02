News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Here are 16 dogs on the Yorkshire coast looking for their forever homes - can you help them?Here are 16 dogs on the Yorkshire coast looking for their forever homes - can you help them?
Here are 16 dogs on the Yorkshire coast looking for their forever homes - can you help them?

IN PICTURES: Here are 16 dogs looking for their forever home in Scarborough and Whitby this June

There are currently several dogs that need rehoming along the Yorkshire coast, particularly in Scarborough and Whitby.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:48 BST

There are three dog rescue centres that are advertising dogs that need rehoming, including Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue, Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue, and the RSPCA.

There are nine dogs at Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue looking for their forever homes, one dog at RSPCA’s Scarborough branch and six dogs at Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue.

If you would like to enquire about adopting one of these dogs, call Bob at Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue on 01947 810787 or email [email protected]

If you would like to enquire about a dog at Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue, call on 075832 69614 or email [email protected]

If you would like to enquire about a dog at RSPCA, call 07939 247202 or email [email protected]

Domino has been looking for a home for a while, and he is an adorable Greyhound who was brought in after a home inspection, and inspectors noticed how thin he was. Domino would be suitable to live with another female greyhound and children aged 12 or over but unfortunately he is not suitable to live with small dogs, cats or small animals. Call 07939 247202 for more information.

1. Domino

Domino has been looking for a home for a while, and he is an adorable Greyhound who was brought in after a home inspection, and inspectors noticed how thin he was. Domino would be suitable to live with another female greyhound and children aged 12 or over but unfortunately he is not suitable to live with small dogs, cats or small animals. Call 07939 247202 for more information. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Mikey is seven-months-old and is needing a new home due to his owner's ill health. He is an accidental cross from a Foxhound and a Border Collie (both pet dogs). He is very intelligent and has already learned some tricks. He is so friendly with people, children and dogs and really is a big softie. Mikey is a big dog and needs lots of exercise so will need a home with an active family and preferably with a garden for him to play in. Please call 075832 69614 or email ycdogrescue@btinternet.com for more infomation.

2. Mikey

Mikey is seven-months-old and is needing a new home due to his owner's ill health. He is an accidental cross from a Foxhound and a Border Collie (both pet dogs). He is very intelligent and has already learned some tricks. He is so friendly with people, children and dogs and really is a big softie. Mikey is a big dog and needs lots of exercise so will need a home with an active family and preferably with a garden for him to play in. Please call 075832 69614 or email [email protected] for more infomation. Photo: Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue

Photo Sales
Coal is a two-year-old Deerhound cross who needs a new home due to family circumstances. Coal has lived with Blue the greyhound cross collie (in the next picture) all his life. Both dogs are used to children but definitely no cats or rabbits. For more information, call Bob on 01947 810787.

3. Coal

Coal is a two-year-old Deerhound cross who needs a new home due to family circumstances. Coal has lived with Blue the greyhound cross collie (in the next picture) all his life. Both dogs are used to children but definitely no cats or rabbits. For more information, call Bob on 01947 810787. Photo: Whitby Dog Rescue

Photo Sales
Blue is a three-year-old Greyhound/ Whippet/ Collie cross girl who needs a new home due to family circumstances. Blue has lived with Coal the Deerhound cross 9in the previous picture) all her life. Both dogs are used to children but definitely no cats or rabbits. For more information, call Bob on 01947 810787.

4. Blue

Blue is a three-year-old Greyhound/ Whippet/ Collie cross girl who needs a new home due to family circumstances. Blue has lived with Coal the Deerhound cross 9in the previous picture) all her life. Both dogs are used to children but definitely no cats or rabbits. For more information, call Bob on 01947 810787. Photo: Whitby Dog Rescue

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:WhitbyScarboroughYorkshireRSPCA