IN PICTURES: Here are 16 dogs looking for their forever home in Scarborough and Whitby this June

There are currently several dogs that need rehoming along the Yorkshire coast, particularly in Scarborough and Whitby.
There are three dog rescue centres that are advertising dogs that need rehoming, including Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue, Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue, and the RSPCA.
There are nine dogs at Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue looking for their forever homes, one dog at RSPCA’s Scarborough branch and six dogs at Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue.
If you would like to enquire about adopting one of these dogs, call Bob at Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue on 01947 810787 or email [email protected]
If you would like to enquire about a dog at Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue, call on 075832 69614 or email [email protected]
If you would like to enquire about a dog at RSPCA, call 07939 247202 or email [email protected]
1. Domino
Domino has been looking for a home for a while, and he is an adorable Greyhound who was brought in after a home inspection, and inspectors noticed how thin he was. Domino would be suitable to live with another female greyhound and children aged 12 or over but unfortunately he is not suitable to live with small dogs, cats or small animals. Call 07939 247202 for more information. Photo: RSPCA
2. Mikey
Mikey is seven-months-old and is needing a new home due to his owner's ill health. He is an accidental cross from a Foxhound and a Border Collie (both pet dogs). He is very intelligent and has already learned some tricks. He is so friendly with people, children and dogs and really is a big softie. Mikey is a big dog and needs lots of exercise so will need a home with an active family and preferably with a garden for him to play in. Please call 075832 69614 or email [email protected] for more infomation. Photo: Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue
3. Coal
Coal is a two-year-old Deerhound cross who needs a new home due to family circumstances. Coal has lived with Blue the greyhound cross collie (in the next picture) all his life. Both dogs are used to children but definitely no cats or rabbits. For more information, call Bob on 01947 810787. Photo: Whitby Dog Rescue
4. Blue
Blue is a three-year-old Greyhound/ Whippet/ Collie cross girl who needs a new home due to family circumstances. Blue has lived with Coal the Deerhound cross 9in the previous picture) all her life. Both dogs are used to children but definitely no cats or rabbits. For more information, call Bob on 01947 810787. Photo: Whitby Dog Rescue