IN PICTURES: Here are 16 dogs looking for their forever home in Scarborough and Whitby this June

2 . Mikey

Mikey is seven-months-old and is needing a new home due to his owner's ill health. He is an accidental cross from a Foxhound and a Border Collie (both pet dogs). He is very intelligent and has already learned some tricks. He is so friendly with people, children and dogs and really is a big softie. Mikey is a big dog and needs lots of exercise so will need a home with an active family and preferably with a garden for him to play in. Please call 075832 69614 or email [email protected] for more infomation. Photo: Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue