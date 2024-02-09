2 . February Half Term on the Yorkshire coast and Ryedale

At Scarborough Library, Monday, February 12 will see Family Fun with Crafts happening between 2pm and 4pm. All resources will be provided and you can sign on to the free session on the Scarboorugh Library Facebook page. Thursday, February 15 will see a Dungeons and Dragons Creation Drop-In session. The session will introduce the rules and cover the basics of how to build your own character for games of Dungeons and Dragons! Help will be on hand for new players and this is an ideal way to try this fun and creative hobby for the first time. Every Saturday, there is the Lego Club between 11am and 2pm and the theme for Saturday, February 10 is Valentine’s Day – see if you can make a heart from the lego! Photo: Richard Ponter