There are lots to do and enjoy this half term, including Scarborough’s Skipping Day traditions, free entry to Bridlington’s Sewerby Hall and Filey Bird Gardens reopening for the first time this year!
This a small list that we have collated and there may be other events happening in these areas.
1. February Half Term on the Yorkshire coast and Ryedale
Head to Beeforth's Hive at Scarborough's South Cliff this half term for an array of events! On Saturday, February 10 there will be Chinese New Year inspired crafts. On Sunday, February 11 there will be Wildcats – Nature Crafts. On Tuesday, February 13, there will be Go Wild: Wildlife and Nature Themed Activities. On Friday, February 16, there will be Busy Bees – Family Crafts and Activities and on Sunday, Febuary 18 – Wildcats – Nature Crafts. All sessions run 1pm – 3pm and are free of charge. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. February Half Term on the Yorkshire coast and Ryedale
At Scarborough Library, Monday, February 12 will see Family Fun with Crafts happening between 2pm and 4pm. All resources will be provided and you can sign on to the free session on the Scarboorugh Library Facebook page. Thursday, February 15 will see a Dungeons and Dragons Creation Drop-In session. The session will introduce the rules and cover the basics of how to build your own character for games of Dungeons and Dragons! Help will be on hand for new players and this is an ideal way to try this fun and creative hobby for the first time. Every Saturday, there is the Lego Club between 11am and 2pm and the theme for Saturday, February 10 is Valentine’s Day – see if you can make a heart from the lego! Photo: Richard Ponter
3. February Half Term on the Yorkshire coast and Ryedale
iley Bird Garden and Animal Park will welcome February half-term visitors for the first time this year. They will be opening daily for two full weeks over half term – from Saturday. February 10 until Sunday, February 25, and then weekends until Easter (when they open daily through to November). Photo: Richard Ponter
4. February Half Term on the Yorkshire coast and Ryedale
Shrove Tuesday takes place on Tuesday, February 13. Traditionally, Councillor John Ritchie, the Scarborough Mayor, will ring the infamous Pancake Bell to a crowd of eager pancake fans at 12 noon on North Street. Then, the annual Pancake Day races, organised by North Yorkshire Council and This Is The Coast radio, will follow at 12.15pm on Aberdeen Walk. Following the races, head down to the seafront of pancake eating and skipping. Make sure you stop by the Scarborough Sea Cadets on East Sandgate, who will be serving up pancakes for the hungry skippers from 12noon. Foreshore Road will be shut for the afternoon as local schoolchildren take part in the annual tradition of skipping. Photo: Richard Ponter