IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos as Scarborough Surf Festival returns to the coast
Scarborough’s annual surf festival returned to the seaside town on Saturday, September 30.
The event took place on Scarborough’s North Bay beach where the sun shined on the sea-lovers.
Happy Seal Yoga hosted three sessions by the sea and Dissent Skateboard shop held taster skate sessions on the piazza.
The Wave Project also got involved and held adaptive surf sessions and Dexter’s Surf School offered taster surf lessons for all ages throughout the day.
There was also stalls lining the promenade and there was a colourful display of vintage VW Campers and Beetles.
Check out our images from the day below!
