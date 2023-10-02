News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos as Scarborough Surf Festival returns to the coast

Scarborough’s annual surf festival returned to the seaside town on Saturday, September 30.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 04:30 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 13:09 BST

The event took place on Scarborough’s North Bay beach where the sun shined on the sea-lovers.

Happy Seal Yoga hosted three sessions by the sea and Dissent Skateboard shop held taster skate sessions on the piazza.

The Wave Project also got involved and held adaptive surf sessions and Dexter’s Surf School offered taster surf lessons for all ages throughout the day.

There was also stalls lining the promenade and there was a colourful display of vintage VW Campers and Beetles.

Check out our images from the day below!

Surfers and Families enjoy the afternoon.

1. Scarborough Surf Festival 2023

Surfers and Families enjoy the afternoon. Photo: Richard Ponter

Bronte Heaton makes her way along North Bay Promenade.

2. Scarborough Surf Festival 2023

Bronte Heaton makes her way along North Bay Promenade. Photo: Richard Ponter

Organisers and stall holders Vicki Jones, Sarah Turner, Helen Peterson, Matt Jones and Faye Francis, enjoy the afternoon.

3. Scarborough Surf Festival 2023

Organisers and stall holders Vicki Jones, Sarah Turner, Helen Peterson, Matt Jones and Faye Francis, enjoy the afternoon. Photo: Richard Ponter

Danny Steele with his handmade Surfboard.

4. Scarborough Surf Festival 2023

Danny Steele with his handmade Surfboard. Photo: Richard Ponter

