News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Check out our pictures from the Dragon Boat racing below!Check out our pictures from the Dragon Boat racing below!
Check out our pictures from the Dragon Boat racing below!

IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos from Scarborough's Dragon Boat racing as it returns to town

The annual Dragon Boat racing returned to North Yorkshire Water Park this weekend after last year’s success.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST

On Sunday June 18, 22 teams will paddle in 12 metre dragon boats to raise funds for a chosen charity.

There was a series of races, and a grand final in the afternoon.

People from across the Yorkshire coast came together to enjoy a day of Dragon Boat racing at North Yorkshire Water Park.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture images from the day.

Take a look through our gallery and see how many people you recognise

Go, go, go!!

1. Dragon Boat Racing 2023

Go, go, go!! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
These two teams are neck to neck - but who came out on top?

2. Dragon Boat Racing 2023

These two teams are neck to neck - but who came out on top? Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The Dragon Boat racing is held at North Yorkshire Water Park.

3. Dragon Boat Racing 2023

The Dragon Boat racing is held at North Yorkshire Water Park. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
17 paddlers race around the lake in 12 metre long boats.

4. Dragon Boat Racing 2023

17 paddlers race around the lake in 12 metre long boats. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:North Yorkshire Water ParkScarboroughYorkshire