IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos from Scarborough's Dragon Boat racing as it returns to town

The annual Dragon Boat racing returned to North Yorkshire Water Park this weekend after last year’s success.

On Sunday June 18, 22 teams will paddle in 12 metre dragon boats to raise funds for a chosen charity.

There was a series of races, and a grand final in the afternoon.

People from across the Yorkshire coast came together to enjoy a day of Dragon Boat racing at North Yorkshire Water Park.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture images from the day.

Take a look through our gallery and see how many people you recognise

