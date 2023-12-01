News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos of Christmas windows around Scarborough

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas ... everywhere in Scarborough you go as business owners light up their Christmas window displays.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:47 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 14:51 GMT

From charity shops to the department stores and the Brunswick Centre to sewing supplies, the business community has gone to town filling windows with Santas, elves, Christmas trees and snowmen.

If you’d like your window pictures adding to the picture article, email [email protected].

Scarborough festive shops and premises have lit up for Christmas.

1. Scarborough's Christmas Windows

Scarborough festive shops and premises have lit up for Christmas. Photo: Richard Ponter

Sinclairs looking fabulous.

2. Scarborough's Christmas Windows

Sinclairs looking fabulous. Photo: Richard Ponter

Getting into the spirit at Headstart Hairdressers.

3. Scarborough's Christmas Windows

Getting into the spirit at Headstart Hairdressers. Photo: Richard Ponter

Reflections in Next's window.

4. Scarborough's Christmas Windows

Reflections in Next's window. Photo: Richard Ponter

