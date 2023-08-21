News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos of England Lionesses fans enjoying the FIFA Women's World Cup final

The England Lionesses had their shot at winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup yesterday, Sunday, August 20, but it sadly wasn’t meant to be.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:36 BST

After a roaring tournament from the England Women’s squad, the team played against Spain yesterday to win the FIFA’s Women’s World cup trophy.

Spain won the Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 score.

The England Lionesses have done the nation proud throughout the tournament.

We sent our photographer Richard Ponter out to gather fan reactions throughout the game – check the pictures out below!

Support at The Byways and cheering on the team.

1. England Lionesses fans watch the FIFA's Women's World Cup final

Support at The Byways and cheering on the team. Photo: Richard Ponter


Hoping for the best result!

2. England Lionesses fans watch the FIFA's Women's World Cup final

Hoping for the best result! Photo: Richard Ponter


Ready for the big game.

3. England Lionesses fans watch the FIFA's Women's World Cup final

Ready for the big game. Photo: Richard Ponter


The ladies cheering on the ladies!

4. England Lionesses fans watch the FIFA's Women's World Cup final

The ladies cheering on the ladies! Photo: Richard Ponter


