IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market recently.
Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Dale Close, Burniston
This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £425,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Moor Lane, Newby
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £225,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Shield Way, Eastfield
This four bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Keepmoat with a guide price of £275,995. Photo: Zoopla
