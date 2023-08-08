News you can trust since 1882
Here are the 17 latest properties new to the market this week in Scarborough.Here are the 17 latest properties new to the market this week in Scarborough.
IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market recently.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST

Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £425,000.

1. Dale Close, Burniston

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £425,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £225,000.

2. Moor Lane, Newby

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £225,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Keepmoat with a guide price of £275,995.

3. Shield Way, Eastfield

This four bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Keepmoat with a guide price of £275,995. Photo: Zoopla

