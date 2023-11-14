News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market recently.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:19 GMT

Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This mid-terraced house arranged as seven flats is for sale with Auction House with a starting price of £120,000.

1. Westbourne Grove, Scarborough

This mid-terraced house arranged as seven flats is for sale with Auction House with a starting price of £120,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom terrace house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £100,000.

2. St. Leonards Crescent, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom terrace house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £100,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Colin Ellis Property Services with a guide price of £150,000

3. Spring Bank, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Colin Ellis Property Services with a guide price of £150,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £130,000.

4. Durham Street, Scarborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £130,000. Photo: Zoopla

