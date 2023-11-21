IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Harcourt Avenue, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £150,000 Photo: Zoopla
2. Durham Street, Scarborough
This three bedroom and two bathroom mid-terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £130,000 Photo: Zoopla
3. St. John's Road, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £130,000 Photo: Zoopla
4. Filey Road, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £110,000 Photo: Zoopla