IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 21st Nov 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 12:15 GMT

Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This two bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £150,000

1. Harcourt Avenue, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £150,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom mid-terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £130,000

2. Durham Street, Scarborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom mid-terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £130,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £130,000

3. St. John's Road, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £130,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £110,000

4. Filey Road, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £110,000 Photo: Zoopla

