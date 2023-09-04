IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in and around Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Nelson Street, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Tower Estates with a guide price of £125,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Trafalgar Street West, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £135,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Coldyhill Lane, Scarborough
This two bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £260,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Westfield Avenue, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH Poperty Services with a guide price of £320,000. Photo: Zoopla