Check out these 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.

IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in and around Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST

Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Tower Estates with a guide price of £125,000.

1. Nelson Street, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Tower Estates with a guide price of £125,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £135,000.

2. Trafalgar Street West, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £135,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £260,000.

3. Coldyhill Lane, Scarborough

This two bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £260,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH Poperty Services with a guide price of £320,000.

4. Westfield Avenue, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH Poperty Services with a guide price of £320,000. Photo: Zoopla

