IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in and around Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST

Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This two bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £210,000.

1. Burniston, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £210,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom park home is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £74,995.

2. Edgehill Road, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom park home is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £74,995. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Colin Ellis Property Services with a guide price of £175,000.

3. Combine Way, Eastfield

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Colin Ellis Property Services with a guide price of £175,000. Photo: Zoopls

This four bedroom and three bathroom terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £295,000.

4. St. Sepulchre Street, Scarborough

This four bedroom and three bathroom terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £295,000. Photo: Zoopla

