IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in and around Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Burniston, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £210,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Edgehill Road, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom park home is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £74,995. Photo: Zoopla
3. Combine Way, Eastfield
This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Colin Ellis Property Services with a guide price of £175,000. Photo: Zoopls
4. St. Sepulchre Street, Scarborough
This four bedroom and three bathroom terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £295,000. Photo: Zoopla