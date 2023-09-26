News you can trust since 1882
Check out these 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.

IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in and around Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:28 BST

Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This three bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £170,000.

1. Moorland Road, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom mid-terrace house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £170,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached family home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £330,000.

2. Newlands Avenue, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached family home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £330,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £340,000.

3. Weaponness Valley Road, Scarborough

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £340,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £550,000.

4. West Park Road, Scalby

This three bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Zoopla

