IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in and around Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Castlegate, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £330,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Grosvenor Road, Scarborough
This eight bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £499,995. Photo: Zoopla
3. Esplanade Road, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £160,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Station View, Crossgates
This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £665,000. Photo: zoopla