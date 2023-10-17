News you can trust since 1882
Check out these 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.

IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in and around Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST

Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This three bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £330,000.

1. Castlegate, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £330,000. Photo: Zoopla

This eight bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £499,995.

2. Grosvenor Road, Scarborough

This eight bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £499,995. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £160,000.

3. Esplanade Road, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £160,000. Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £665,000.

4. Station View, Crossgates

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £665,000. Photo: zoopla

