IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 24th May 2023, 11:46 BST

Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £240,000.

1. Scalby Avenue, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £240,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH with a guide price of £280,000.

2. Stepney Road, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH with a guide price of £280,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom terrace house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £200,000.

3. Grange Avenue, Scarborough

This four bedroom terrace house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £200,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £260,000.

4. Devonshire Drive, Scarborough

This four bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £260,000. Photo: Zoopla

