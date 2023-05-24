IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Scalby Avenue, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £240,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Stepney Road, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH with a guide price of £280,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Grange Avenue, Scarborough
This four bedroom terrace house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £200,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Devonshire Drive, Scarborough
This four bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £260,000. Photo: Zoopla