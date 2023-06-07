IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Pinfold Close, Newby
This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £325,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Cleveland Avenue, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £120,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. North Marine Road, Scarborough
This seven bedroom and five bathroom terraced house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £350,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Throxenby Lane, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £299,995. Photo: Zoopla