Check out these 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.

IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 8th Jun 2023, 19:30 BST

Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £325,000.

1. Pinfold Close, Newby

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £325,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £120,000.

2. Cleveland Avenue, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £120,000. Photo: Zoopla

This seven bedroom and five bathroom terraced house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £350,000.

3. North Marine Road, Scarborough

This seven bedroom and five bathroom terraced house is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £350,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £299,995.

4. Throxenby Lane, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £299,995. Photo: Zoopla

