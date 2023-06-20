IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Bankside, Eastfield
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £145,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Shield Way, Eastfield
This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Keepmoat with a guide price of £210,995. Photo: Zoopla
3. Box Hill, Scarborough
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £475,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Main Street, Seamer
This two bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £140,000. Photo: Zoopla