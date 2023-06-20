News you can trust since 1882
Check out these 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.

IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST

Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £145,000.

1. Bankside, Eastfield

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £145,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Keepmoat with a guide price of £210,995.

2. Shield Way, Eastfield

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Keepmoat with a guide price of £210,995. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £475,000.

3. Box Hill, Scarborough

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £475,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £140,000.

4. Main Street, Seamer

This two bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £140,000. Photo: Zoopla

